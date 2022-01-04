TUPELO • City officials are preparing for a vacancy in a development services department as the All-America City’s long-time city planner put a hard-line date on his retirement.
After signaling in August that he would retire, City Planner Pat Falkner said this week that Jan. 31 will be his final day. Meanwhile, during an impromptu report at a City Council planning meeting on Monday, Development Services Director Tanner Newman said the city’s prospects of filling the position weren’t looking good.
“We have interviewed four candidates for a city planner in the past few weeks, and it seems we are back to square one,” Newman said. “It is not like hiring a school teacher, a banker, a lawyer or a field where you have a huge pool of applicants. We are probably the only city in Northeast Mississippi that actually has a city planner position.”
Newman said the city planner’s position is key to the department because they work closely with construction companies, real estate developers and investors, and have to have an extensive knowledge of the city's building codes.
With little chance of hiring a planner before Falkner leaves, Newman said he is looking at how the third floor would function without one.
“We are working with (Falkner) to put together a temporary plan as far as, once he is gone, how we are going to proceed,” he said. “It is not something we are necessarily looking forward to, but it is the reality.”
When council members asked what the hold-up was in the hiring process, Newman said Tupelo’s position is unique in that it is a large city by the state’s standards, but it is competing for the same talent pool with even larger cities like those in the suburbs of Nashville and Memphis.
The city in September contracted the PACE group, an executive search firm, to help fill the position, but Newman said the firm was similarly “stumped.”
Newman noted that the candidates he and Mayor Todd Jordan interviewed did not “sell themselves.”
Of the four candidates, Newman said he would have hired one person, but due to her lack of experience in leadership, Newman said they didn’t feel comfortable offering her the salary originally shared during the interview process. He also did not feel it was fair to the candidate to lower the salary offer significantly.
“She was someone who would have grown into the role if she spent a year or so,” Newman said.
Newman said there was no salary listed on the original advertisement, noting that all applicants were given the salary range through the PACE group.
Falkner's salary, as of March 2020, was $80,086. Newman said Falkner's salary is not comparable, however, because he was a department head who agreed to stay on temporarily as the city planner when Newman took over leadership of a revamped department under Jordan.
The only solution Newman said the city has now is to adjust the position's salary range and seek applicants again, with a range of $50,000 to $80,000 based on experience. By doing so, the city would target someone "who has the education, who has the background, but they may not have all the experience, but we would bring them in at a lower salary,” Newman said.
Newman said Falkner was willing to work with the city on a part-time basis to help train the new hire.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones asked Newman if it was possible to hire someone and train them into the position, and he said the short answer was no.
“Frankly, you have to have someone with vision, someone who understands a city like Tupelo,” Newman said. “There’s too much room for error.”