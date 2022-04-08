TUPELO • Northeast Mississippi received some sorely needed addiction and mental education thanks to the inaugural addiction summit.
Created by the Northeast Mississippi Health Alliance, the day-long summit — held Friday at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo — provided attendees with a breadth of information about mental health and addiction issues facing people in Mississippi.
The United Way of NEMS was excited for this first event to address addiction and is grateful for the support of sponsors, said communications director Robin McKinney. Approximately 140 to 160 people registered for the summit, which organizers took as a success.
“We can spread that footprint and get people one more place to access this information,” said Health Alliance Director Emma James. “I think it says a lot about our area, that they are willing to take time off of work, show up and get involved. That speaks so much to me.”
Thirty vendors, mostly from North Mississippi, and a few from the surrounding area, were on-hand during the summit. Lindsay Brett, the principal of Plantersville Middle School, set the tone of the day with her presentation inspiring others to get involved.
The second session, pain and addiction, exposed the cyclical nature of pain and addiction. Dr. Brent Boyett, board certified in Addiction Medicine, covered the history of the pain and addiction, the consequences of the opioid epidemic, and how increased dispensed prescriptions led to rising overdose deaths.
America prescribes opioids at higher rates than other countries, with 2011 CDC data showing more Americans died from prescription painkiller overdoses than of heroin and cocaine combined.
“At the root of all addiction, there’s pain. Always,” Boyett said.
Other speakers for the day included Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, who shared lifelong recovery opportunities, and keynote speaker David Magee.
Magee is an award-winning columnist, the Director of Institute Advancement at the University of Mississippi, creator of the William Magee Institute for Student Wellbeing, and author of the memoir “Dear William.”
Magee’s family decided to fight back against addiction after the death of his oldest son, William, from an accidental overdose.
“The death is one of the most terrible things in my life, in our life, but I have to be honest, the worst actually was when our whole family was shattered, when we were all the walking dead,” Magee said during his keynote address.
Since then, Magee has continued to champion the importance of recognizing addiction as a family problem, developing education within schools and workplaces, reducing stigma, establishing clear lanes for help and more community support systems.
There were eight breakout sessions, covering topics such as crisis intervention training, mental health and addiction among adolescents, social determinants of health and their relationship to addiction, medical assisted treatments, substance misuse and mental health challenges within the rural community, corner store drugs, filling the affordable housing gap and stigma.
During the rural community session, presenter Mary Nelson Robertson, an specialist with the Mississippi State Extension, shared that of all the industries and occupations in the United States, farming had the fourth highest rate of deaths by suicide. The root causes of farm stress include livestock illness, debt overload, family disagreements, machinery breakdowns, crop yield, government regulations, commodity prices, high interest rates, weather and COVID-19. The presentation also discussed what treatment is available, the severe shortage of mental health professionals throughout the majority of the nation, and current efforts to cover rural communities’ mental health needs.
The goal is to have a yearly summit. For the next summit, James hopes to add continuing education to encourage more professionals to be involved.
The Health Alliance will form a coalition to continue studying the issues shared during the summit and continue combating them. Individuals and organizations with the fields of mental health, substance use disorder, recovery, and related services are encouraged to join.
Those who would like to join can contact Emma James at emma@unitedwaynems.org or 662-432-0180. More information can be found at unitedwaynems.org/healthalliance.