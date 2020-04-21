TUPELO • The City Council unanimously voted to approve the creation of a city economic recovery task force Tuesday. The task force will advise Tupelo leaders on the best way to reopen the city’s economy, after most businesses temporarily shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We've got a long road ahead of us,” Mayor Jason Shelton said. “The local economy is going to take a very substantial negative impact as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.”
The committee is made up of around 30 different business and community leaders who will be tasked with convening regularly to deliberate the best way for local companies to implement safety measures while reopening.
“We often talk about the Tupelo Spirit,” Shelton said. “This economic recovery group is going to be the spirit in action.”
Committee members include Dan Rollins, CEO of BancorpSouth; Jack Reed Jr., owner of Reed’s Department Store; David Brevard, CEO and president of B and B Concrete; and Shane Spees, CEO of North Mississippi Health Services.
Multiple members of the Council praised the creation of the committee and said it is made up of diverse members of Tupelo's community.
“I think the more input we can get from more areas of our city, the better decision we can make about what we need to do,” Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard told the Daily Journal.
Mayor Jason Shelton said the committee will also be tasked with contacting state and federal elected officials to relay what the committee believes to be the best way the government can help the All-America city.
“That will help us in that we need to get past politics and have an understanding that this is an issue that transcends politics,” Shelton said.
It is not immediately known the exact date the committee plans to conduct its first meeting.