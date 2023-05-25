In this file photo from 2018, Tupelo Public Works employees Elmer Gilland, left, and Johnny Miles clean storm drains after weeks of heavy rains caused drainage issues throughout the city. Tupelo officials plan to soon begin using federal pandemic funds to fix drainage issues throughout the city.
TUPELO — With the clock ticking on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending and the state announcing all municipalities that asked for matching funds will receive them, Tupelo officials are moving forward with a host of infrastructure projects meant to revitalize the city’s water, sewer and stormwater and drainage systems.
Interim Development Services Director and City Engineer Dennis Bonds said the city officials will likely vote on the first of multiple projects funded through federal and state ARPA dollars as soon as the next council meeting, scheduled for June 6.
The All-America city received about $9 million from federal ARPA allocations — money doled out by the federal government to help foster economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic — plus an additional $9 million from the state. Tupelo Water & Light secured another $18 million through a state revolving loan fund allotment. In total, Tupelo’s leaders plan to spend around $33 million solely on drainage and water projects throughout the city.
Mayor Todd Jordan said city officials, at the state’s behest, prioritized projects that would have a long-term impact on the lives of Tupeloans when deciding how to spend federal ARPA dollars.
“What the state wanted was generational projects,” Mayor Todd Jordan said. “We are very grateful to get these funds and get the projects going.”
Jordan said these projects will offer solutions to some of the city’s longtime drainage issues. The mayor noted that the federal and state money frees up the city to continue its regular projects, upgrades, and expansions using local taxpayer dollars.
As part of this effort, the council voted unanimously to allow the city to go into a contract with a management company following a fruitful request for qualifications. Bonds said the reason the city elected to hire a contractor to help with the projects’ management is because it will be too much work for the development services department to organize the projects while also managing everyday projects.
“The challenge we have is the same business we have continues,“ he said. That is going to put a tremendous strain on us.”
The management contractor will not work on every project, Bonds noted. The projects listed total a little over $5.1 million in estimated cost. Bonds said some larger projects were simpler in scope and would be feasible to manage in-house.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.