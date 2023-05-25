djr-2018-03-02-news-heavy-rainsp1

In this file photo from 2018, Tupelo Public Works employees Elmer Gilland, left, and Johnny Miles clean storm drains after weeks of heavy rains caused drainage issues throughout the city. Tupelo officials plan to soon begin using federal pandemic funds to fix drainage issues throughout the city. 

 THOMAS WELLS | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — With the clock ticking on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending and the state announcing all municipalities that asked for matching funds will receive them, Tupelo officials are moving forward with a host of infrastructure projects meant to revitalize the city’s water, sewer and stormwater and drainage systems.

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

