TUPELO• Tupelo officials will cement their plans for how the city will adapt to the legalized cultivation and sale of medical marijuana over the next few weeks, starting on Monday with the first of multiple public meetings on its proposed guidelines for growing and selling cannabis.
The Tupelo Planning Committee will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday on the second floor of City Hall to discuss the city's proposed medical cannabis ordinance. Copies of the ordinance, as well as maps detailing where cultivation and selling will be permitted, will be available at City Hall before the meeting.
Tupelo City Council will also hold a work session on the matter at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That meeting is also open to the public.
Officials began crafting the ordinance in November, presenting it to the city’s planning committee. City Attorney Ben Logan said he and other city officials finished the proposed ordinance last week.
Under the proposed ordinance, the city would prohibit marijuana facilities from locating within 1,000 feet from churches, schools and childcare centers. It further regulates that dispensaries must be at least 1,500 feet from other dispensaries.
Dispensaries must be placed under commercial or mixed-use zones, while both processing and cultivation facilities will go in agricultural zones.
The city used existing guidelines for pharmacies and liquor stores as a template for zoning dispensaries, while also accounting for regulations placed on them by the state's legislation.
According to City Planner Jenny Savely, who helped draft the ordinance, the city added funeral homes and correctional facilities to the list of protected establishments because they offer religious services.
Tupelo’s guidelines also differ from those of the state’s in how they handle processing and cultivation facilities. The state’s legislation breaks the sizes of facilities into tiers based on “canopy size,” meaning how much growing space they have. The city’s proposed ordinance would allow use by right in agricultural zones for anything under 1,500 square feet, but anything over that would need planning committee approval.
“A tier six facility can be up to 100,000 square feet,” Savely said. “The VF Factory Outlet building is 87,000 square feet, to put that into perspective.”
Savely said the ordinance would also prohibit dispensaries, cultivation or processing facilities from locating in the Fairgrounds subdistrict, which makes up most of the downtown Fairpark area.
The planning committee is expected to make its recommendations on whether to approve the ordinance following Monday’s meeting. It could also recommend opting out of cultivation, processing and dispensaries altogether.
By state law, municipalities have until May 3 to opt out of allowing the cultivation or sale of medical marijuana or be automatically eligible for both.
Should the city opt out, citizens can file a petition to protest the decision and force a special election to vote on the matter.
The City Council could also vote to opt back into the program.
Following next week’s meetings, there will be a public hearing on the proposed ordinance on April 5 to allow citizens to voice their opinions on the matter.
Board President Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said the council has not discussed the prospect of opting out. He hopes the upcoming meetings and public hearing will help mold the council’s decision.
“We are looking for information now,” he said. “We haven’t discussed it together, but we are having a work session. I haven’t heard anything negative about (medical cannabis) from the council.”
Though the city could opt out of medical cannabis dispensaries, cultivation or processing facilities, city residents can still obtain and use medical cannabis legally, but would have to travel to the nearest county or municipality that permitted the sale of the drug.
Even if Tupelo were to opt out, residents would not have to travel far to purchase medical cannabis. Lee County officials said they have no intention of opting out of medical cannabis dispensaries, cultivation or processing.
Lee County Board President and District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said he has discussed the prospect individually with supervisors and came to a consensus.
“I have polled everyone (on the board), and we are staying in. We are not opting out,” Morgan said. “By and large, the people passed it. We will carry out the will of the people.”