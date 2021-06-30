TUPELO • The City of Tupelo will host its annual All-American City Picnic in the Park this Saturday.
The Independence Day celebration will take place at Ballard Park and feature food, live music and entertainment and conclude with a firework show.
The event will feature a rib cookoff with cash prizes awarded to the top three grillers. First place winner gets $800, second place $400 and third place $200.
The cost to enter the contest is $100 per team. Registration forms can be picked up at Tupelo Parks and Recreation. The last day to enter will be Friday.
Leigh Mattox, Recreation Director at Tupelo Parks and Recreation, said there will also be food vendors set up around noon, along with activities for kids.
“Food vendors set up by lunch on Saturday,” Mattox said. Everything from BBQ to roasted corn and homemade ice cream. We also have a vendor setting up to do a Nerf War. It’s $5.00 for 30 minutes of play and $20.00 unlimited.”
This year’s entertainment lineup will feature an opening act from local band D111, followed by a performance from Sister Hazel. Blacktop Ridge will perform afterward, followed by American country music singer and songwriter William Michael Morgan.
The entertainment will close out will a performance from the Tupelo Symphony with the fireworks show to end the night.
The entertainment line-up is as follows:
- 3:40pm-4:10-D111
- 4:40pm-5:40pm-Sister Hazel
- 5:55pm-6:55pm-Blacktop Ridge
- 7:10pm-8:10pm-William Michael Morgan
- 8:30pm-9:30pm-Tupelo Symphony
- 9:30pm -Fireworks
Attendees are encouraged to not bring pets as they are frightened by the fireworks. City officials are also urging the public to be patient when exiting the park. Parking is available at the Sportsplex soccer and baseball parking lots.