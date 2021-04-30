TUPELO • Outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton will make abbreviated “State of the City” presentations in each of the city’s seven wards and allow candidates running for municipal office to share their campaign platforms.
The first forum will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at North Green Street Church of Christ at 6 p.m. The next forum will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 at the American Legion post.
“Both mayoral candidates and each council candidate (for that Ward) will then have an opportunity to speak about their plans for the next four years,” the mayor’s office said in a post on Facebook. “We hope you can join us!”
Shelton will still make a full, comprehensive speech inside the City Council chambers as well.
It is unclear what Shelton plans to specifically say in his last State of the City speech, but he's expected to tell residents that the city remains robust as the economic and cultural hub of Northeast Mississippi.
"By ever measurable indicator of success, the state of our city is strong," Shelton has said in previous State of the City speeches.
Here are the dates for state of the city presentations and candidate forums that will be conducted at each of the wards:
Ward 1: May 5 at the American Legion at 5 p.m.
Ward 2: May 24 at the Rockwell Center at 6 p.m.
Ward 3: May 27 at the Lee Acres Community shelter at 6 p.m.
Ward 4: May 3 at North Green Street Church of Christ at 6 p.m.
Ward 5: May 10 at the Tupelo Aquatic Center at 6 p.m.
Ward 6: June 3 at Thomas Street School at 6 p.m.
Ward 7: June 7 at Theron Nichols Community Shelter at 6 p.m.