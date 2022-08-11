djr-2022-08-11-news-train-tupelo-arp1-toned

A freight train with the BNSF railroad travels past a track switch as it heads southeast as through the Crosstown intersection in Tupelo on Wednesday. City officials are moving forward with engineering work for several railway-related projects, thanks in part to a $1.5 million federal grant. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUPELO • With a $1.5 million federal grant coming their way, Tupelo officials hope to take significant steps toward upgrades to the city’s railroad infrastructure.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus