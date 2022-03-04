A sign at the entrance to the Big Oaks subdivision in Tupelo welcomes travelers. Earlier this week, the city approved actions that would reroute a failing line that runs between two properties, a move which city officials believe will improve drainage throughout the area.
TUPELO • Tupelo elected officials have deemed a series of upgrades to the Big Oaks neighborhood as necessary to fix ongoing drainage issues.
On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to declare the need to replace a section of drainage pipe on Mossey Cup Drive in the Big Oaks subdivision necessary for the health and convenience of the city. Council members also authorized a $5,000 easement payment for limited access rights to a property owner’s land during construction. A second property owner has given the city permission to work on their land.
According to Public Works Department Director Chuck Williams, the drainage line runs under and between two homes in the area, making it difficult, if not impossible, to access a significant portion of the line for repairs. The city is looking to divert the drainage line around the properties and seal the old portion.
“The pipes are failing under (the houses), and we don’t have the room to get up under there and work,” Williams said. “This is something we have been wanting to do for a while.”
City Engineer Dennis Bonds said there was no timeline for the work but wanted construction to start quickly.
“The sooner, the better,” he said.
According to Bonds, once started, the work should only take about a week to complete. The work won’t affect traffic, he said, because most of the rerouting will occur behind the properties.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Williams said he was unsure how the homes came to be on top of the city’s drainage lines. Tupelo annexed the subdivision in 2012, and Williams suspects the layout may result from the county’s looser drainage regulations.
Bonds said it is uncommon for drainage lines to run under properties in the city and that new construction would not be allowed to do so.
“If you came to the city to develop a subdivision and said you want to run the drainage under the properties, we would say ‘No,’” Bonds said.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, in whose ward the neighborhood falls, said he was proud to see some work done in the area.
"When I found out there was a need, I was all for that," he said. "I think it will be a big plus for residents."
Palmer also noted that he wanted to ensure residents understood the growing pains of utility repair, including the possibility of minor yard damage as work progresses.
"When digging work is done, that might leave some yards scuffed for some time,” Palmer said. “Hopefully, the residents will understand that and are patient.”