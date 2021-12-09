Tupelo Toy Run returns to spread Christmas joy for 31st year
TUPELO • The magic of the Christmas season has arrived throughout the world. Twinkling lights, intricately decorated trees, and shiny new gifts have made their way into our homes as Northeast Mississippians celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Yet for many children throughout the area, gifts under the Christmas tree will be scarce on Christmas Day. The Tupelo Motorcycle Community aims to help fix that.
The group will sponsor the 31st annual Tupelo Toy Run for children in need this Christmas season. This year's even will begin Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. at Ballard Park in Tupelo. KSU — aka "kick stands up" — will be at 11 a.m., initiating the Toy Run's procession through Tupelo.
Participating motorcyclists will ride down Tupelo's Main Street with Santa and his sleigh en route to deliver toys to the children at Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Skyline.
For four years, the Bandidos Motorcycle Club has spearheaded this holiday goodwill event. The club took the reins of the charitable project in 2018 when another motorcycle group could no longer sponsor the event.
As a local biker club dedicated to serving the Tupelo community, the Bandidos' goal is to assist children in need while dispelling the misconceptions of motorcycle organizations.
"It was handed to us so we could continue the tradition of helping bring gifts to kids on Christmas," said Derel Franklin, a member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club and key organizer for the Tupelo Toy Run.
The Tupelo Toy Run began on Dec. 8, 1990, and it has yet to run out of gas. Even after three decades, the Tupelo Motorcycle Community and the Bandidos Motorcycle Club have made it their mission to continue spreading Christmas joy to local kids.
Dream Riders Biking for Children, a national nonprofit biking organization, will also help sponsor the time-honored, Tupelo tradition. They have collected applications throughout the year for local children in need of Christmas presents and will aid in the distribution of toys at the church.
The Tupelo Toy Run will conclude at Grace Memorial Baptist Church where Santa will assist in delivering Christmas gifts. Food will be provided the day of the event, and all toy and monetary donations are accepted. For more information, call Derel Franklin at 662-414-5266.
BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON is a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.
Brooke Burleson
Digital Producer
Brooke is a digital media producer for the Daily Journal.
Recommended for you
