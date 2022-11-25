TUPELO — Tupelo officials have finalized multiple changes to the city’s process of appealing fire code violations.
As part of an effort to modernize the way the city takes fire code violation appeals, the city changed its code of ordinances to designate the Tupelo License Commission as the appellate body and to add a new seat on the commission specifically for an individual who specializes in fire safety.
“This update will send appeals of fire-related matters to the License Commission, which already oversees all the other building code appeals,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said.
Before the changes, any fire code violation appeal fell on the Tupelo fire chief and mayor. Newman said this had been the standard decades ago when the city implemented it but led to a litany of issues, including scheduling conflicts for the appeal hearings.
“We established that was a little outdated and thought it would be more appropriate for those building, fire code decisions to go to the license commission, which is made up of licensed professionals,” Newman said.
Tupelo currently follows the 2018 international fire code, a 600-page document that details what rules residents, businesses, airports and other buildings must follow to meet fire safety standards. These include requirements for fire and carbon monoxide alarms, more than a single means of entrance and exit in case of emergency and occupancy limits, among other details.
“When any commercial plans come in, we have a plan reviews team that looks at those plans to make sure they meet all of our building codes,” Newman said. “That consists of the planning department, the building department, public works, the fire marshal and Tupelo Water and Light.”
Newman said the change was spurred by a recent threat to appeal a decision from the fire marshal, prompting the city to dig into the appeals process to prepare.
The mayor has the power to appoint the new member with final approval coming from the Tupelo City Council. Newman said as of Friday, the administration was reviewing recommendations with the mayor and did not have a time-line to fill the position.
