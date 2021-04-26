TUPELO • Some voters in the All America City will cast ballots on Tuesday to decide who should represent them in City Hall over the next four years.
Voters in three of the city’s wards — Ward 1, 6 and 7 — have an opportunity to participate in runoff elections to decide who should sit on the Tupelo City Council over the next four years.
Two of the races, however, will not be completely settled on Tuesday night.
In Ward 1, for example, Amanda Angle and Chad Mims are competing for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Geraldine Brinkley, the Democratic nominee, in the general election on June 8.
Angle is an accountant, and Mims is a pharmaceutical sales representative. Neither have held public office before.
Similarly, Janet Gaston, a retired bank executive, and Mike Bryan, a four-term council member, are competing for the Republican nomination. The winner of the runoff race will face Rasheeda Iyanda, the Democratic nominee, in the general election on June 8.
In Ward 7, Willie Jennings, the incumbent, and Rosie Jones, a medical technician, are vying for the Democratic nomination. There is no Republican candidate in the race, so the winner of the Democratic race will be unopposed in the general election.
Polls open for party primaries at 7 a.m. and will stay open till 7 p.m. Photo identification is required to cast a ballot, and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will have a chance to vote.
A runoff election takes place when no single candidate during the first round of primary elections receives an outright majority of the votes cast. So the top two vote-getters compete in a runoff election.
In Mississippi, voters are not required to register with a political party, so voters are free to participate in one party primary from one election cycle to the next. However, voters within the same election cycle cannot participate in one party primary and then vote in a runoff for a different party.
For example, if voters in Ward 6 participated in the Democratic primary on April 6, they cannot participate in the Republican runoff in Tuesday’s election. However, voters who did not participate in the April 6 primary are able to vote in Tuesday’s election.
If voters have any specific questions about voting or experience trouble voting on Election Day, they are encouraged to call the municipal clerk’s office at either 662-841-6505 or 662-841-6506.