TUPELO • City leaders recently voted to alter the striping pattern for a portion of West Main Street to make the area safer for citizens parking their cars.
The Tupelo City Council on June 2 unanimously voted to approve plans to restripe West Main Street from Green Street to North Madison Street. Officials from Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration proposed to extend the three-lane configure currently in place throughout most of the downtown district into the proposed area.
The Council voted to have an eastbound and westbound bicycle lane, a turn lane, and an eastbound and westbound traffic lane. This would create a total of three main automobile traffic lanes between Green and Madison streets, as opposed to the four lanes that are currently in place between those blocks.
The portion of West Main Street extending from North Madison Street to Crosstown, however, would maintain its current striping pattern and lane configure, with two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes.
Dennis Bonds, the city engineer, previously told Council members that he believes that four travel lanes from Crosstown to Madison can accommodate the traffic capacity during stoppages.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer at the Council meeting said that he’s spoken to several Tupelo residents that support the change.
“It’s going to make it much safer to get in and out of your car, go to the post office and go over to church,” Palmer said. “I think it’s a great move, it’s going to look good, and I think the citizens will really enjoy this.”
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that he anticipates work on the road to begin around August or September.