TUPELO • City leaders are asking the state Legislature next year to set aside $22.2 million in federal relief money and $8.8 million in bonded debt to improve infrastructure and tourism in the All-America City.
Mayor Todd Jordan and members of the Tupelo City Council earlier this month hosted Lee County legislators at the BancorpSouth Conference Center to present their annual requests ahead of the legislative session. The food and drinks at the reception were paid for by several local contracting firms.
“We found out during the pandemic that outdoor recreation is very important and we need projects that provide quality of life benefits,” Mayor Todd Jordan said. “We hope the Legislature will agree with us that these projects are important and qualify for designated funding.”
The projects range from specific requests, like installing a new turnaround for tour buses at the Elvis Presley Birthplace, to somewhat vague requests, including the construction of a new outdoor recreation facility.
The mayor said that city leaders would likely be willing to put up matching dollars for some of the projects.
ARPA money will be large legislative hassle
One of the main items state lawmakers will wrangle over during the 2022 legislative session is how to dole out the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money the state received from the federal government.
Tupelo has already received $4.7 in federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Tupelo Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna.
The city is asking the state provide additional money for the following items:
- $1.2 million to upgrade the air filtration system at the city’s aquatic center
- $8 million for upgrades to drainage, water and sewer
- $13 million for an outdoor recreation attraction
The pamphlet does not list what type of recreational facility the attraction would be but requests public dollars to invest in an outdoor attraction that would “create a new experience for people in the state of Mississippi.”
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann recently met with the Daily Journal editorial board and said he would like to see some type of matching program created for local governments to invest in sewer and water infrastructure, or what he calls “generational and transformational” projects.
Tupelo asks for bonded projects, despite state's excess revenue
Legislative officials each year decide if they want to borrow money to construct larger projects across the state.
A “bond bill,” which is often jokingly referred to as a “Christmas tree” bill, typically involves lawmakers competing for pet projects for their home districts to curry favor with local voters.
Republican Sen. Chad McMahan of Guntown said that he is not sure if the Legislature will pass a bond bill this year because of the excess revenue in the government’s coffers and he likely would not support such a bill.
Instead, the two-term lawmaker would like to see some of the excess revenue appropriated to municipalities and counties, instead of the state taking on more debt.
The project the city is asking the state to bond out are:
- $1.3 million to improve Endville Road
- $2 million to improve curbs and lighting on McCullough Boulevard,
- $500,000 to install a turnaround at the Elvis Presley Birthplace
- $1 million to install a class II rubbish site
- $4 million to build an inclusive playground at Ballard Park
House Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar leads the committee that would craft a bond bill and told the Daily Journal that issuing bonds could still happen, regardless of the excess revenue.
“As much as we can pay with cash, I’m certainly for that,” Lamar said. “But, if there are still some things that we need to borrow, then I’m open to that as well.”
Lawmakers typically wait until the end of the legislative session to hammer out a final bond package.