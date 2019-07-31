TUPELO- Portions of the city's downtown area are currently without power because of a faulty cable line.
Johnny Timmons, the director of Tupelo Water and Light, said the outage was from Front Street to Green Street, which affected parts of downtown Tupelo.
Timmons said the outage stemmed from a faulty underground cable line that ran underneath Renesant Bank near Spring Street and Magazine Street.
"When you get a fault on an underground line, you have to break it down block to bock to isolate it," Timmons told the Daily Journal.
He said the north portion of the downtown area has already been restored, and the power should be restored to the South end of the area very soon.
He said some traffic lights may be affected, so people should use caution.
"People treated the traffic lights like four-way stops. The public did very well," Timmons said.