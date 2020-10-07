TUPELO • Water rates are going up for customers of Tupelo Water & Light.
The City Council on Tuesday night approved an increase as requested by TWL Director Johnny Timmons. The move follows an increase in rates levied by the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District.
The regional water district takes water out of the Tombigbee River, treats it, and sells it at wholesale rates to local water utilities, including TWL. Other cities in the area also buy water from the district, including Saltillo.
Timmons said that because those wholesale rates are going up and he needs to pass the increase on to his utility’s customers. Based on the amount of water TWL buys, Timmons said the wholesale rate increase means it will cost about an additional $100,000 a year for the municipal-owned utility to buy water.
By passing along the rate increase, TWL’s customers will cover that increased expense associated with purchasing water.
The increase in TWL rates amounts to a 1.12 percent rate increase. The average residential customer will pay an additional $2.60 per year, according to Timmons.
Commercial and residential customers will also pay the increased rates as well.
“I guess it’s doom and gloom from me today,” Timmons joked on Monday, after briefing the Tupelo City Council about his recommendation for the rate increase.
The rate increase will be effective beginning Nov. 1. Electrical rates will remain unchanged.
“It’s strictly water,” Timmons said.