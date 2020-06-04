TUPELO • In a closet in Rosemary Comer’s guest room in Tupelo sits an old teddy bear that has seen better days. Comer can’t look at the stuffed toy without thinking of Elvis, and she can’t listen to Elvis’ music without thinking of the teddy bear.
“That bear was really important to me,” Comer said. “And so was Elvis.”
Comer, 82, graduated high school in 1956, the year Elvis Presley became an international singing sensation. She had all of his 45 records and played them constantly.
“Back then, graduating seniors ‘willed’ things to juniors,” Comer said. “I willed my record collection to Barbara Martin Mallory, who went on to start the Elvis fan club in Tupelo.”
After graduation, Comer headed to Columbus to what was then Mississippi State College for Women, now Mississippi University for Women. It wasn’t long before she started dating a young man named Fred Comer.
“In the fall of ‘56, we were in Tupelo and stopped to get gas at the old Savings Service Station on North Gloster,” Comer said. “Fred went in to pay and came out with this big teddy bear. I took him back to school with me. When Elvis came out with the song, ‘Teddy Bear,’ I just thought, ‘Oh, man.’”
Comer missed the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Tupelo concert at the old Fairgrounds in 1956, but she and Fred were there to see Elvis in 1957.
“I kept the ticket stubs, but I don’t remember what all he sang,” she said. “All his hits, I imagine.”
Comer finished her library science degree at the W in three years and spent her final year in the dorm as a married woman.
“Back then, you had to get permission to live in a dorm if you were married,” she said. “I lived in the dorm with two other girls and Fred lived with my parents in Blue Springs. Teddy was with me all three years in the dorm and he was still with me after I married.”
The Comers started having children not long after they married, so the teddy bear stayed in play.
“That’s when he lost all his fur – he was well-loved,” she said. “He’s pretty shabby now. There’s no fuzz left on his belly and it’s covered in water spots. One eye is missing, an ear is torn partly off and I have no idea what happened to his nose. Teddy’s been a good bear.”
As for Barbara Mallory, she never got the Elvis record collection Comer willed to her in 1956.
“When Fred and I built our first house on Coley Road, I opened a drawer in a chest one day and there were all my old records,” she said. “I thought, ‘I’m more mature now. I’ve outgrown these,’ and I threw them all in the garbage can. I get sick whenever I think about it.”
Comer did eventually join the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.
“I visited a time or two and then I joined about 10 years ago or more,” she said. “I loved Elvis. I still love Elvis’ music. ‘Teddy Bear’ is my favorite song of his, but I like them all.”