djr-2019-06-25-news-dream-home-construction

Both construction and tickets for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home are going fast. Nearly 6,000 of the 9,500 tickets have been sold. The house in the Spring Lake subdivision will be ready for tours in early August.

 Michaela Gibson Morris | Buy at photos.djournal.com/

UPDATED

TUPELO - Candace Johnson will get the keys to the 2019 St. Jude Tupelo Dream Home.

The Tupelo woman won the three-bedroom, four and ½-bath home built by Legacy Construction in the Spring Lake subdivision in West Tupelo. The 3,400 square-foot home has an estimated value of $475,000.

Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital drew the winning tickets for the giveaway prizes on WLOV between 7 and 9 a.m. today.

This year, 9,500 giveaway tickets sold out in a month. The sales raised $950,000 to fund childhood cancer research and assist St. Jude patients and their families.

The other prize winners announced today: 

  • Cathy Waldron of Pontotoc won Tickets on Sale prize, weekend getaway valued at $3,500, courtesy of Renasant Bank.
  • Cary Russell of Guntown won the Early Bird prize, custom designed earrings valued at $10,000 from Van Atkins Jewelers New Albany.
  • Larry George of Amory won the Bonus prize of a lawn maintenance package including a Cub Cadet mower and a Derksen utility shed from 4 Seasons Equipment and Walton Greenhouse and Garden Center.
  • Kristin Wells of Mooreville won movie tickets for a year from Malco Theatres.
  • Jackie Wells of Saltillo won gift cards for a year from Dodge’s Southern Style, valued at $1,200.
  • Rachel Chrestman of Pontotoc won an Artesso articulating kitchen faucet, courtesy of Brizo.
  • Hoppy Whitacker of Belden won a $1,000 shopping spree from Reed’s Department Store.
  • Kelly Ash of Pontotoc won a car maintenance package that includes a $500 gift certificate toward tires, courtesy of Mac’s Tire Center and $500 in car washes.
  • Kathy Burcham won the open house prize, a $10,000 shopping spree from Room to Room furniture. Her name was drawn from the 8,000 people who toured the home in August.

 

michaela.morris@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus