TUPELO • Throughout the year, the members of Tupelo Women’s Club dedicate their time and talents to bolster the charitable work of others; this Friday, their year-round work will culminate in an evening of holiday cheer and giving.
Tupelo Women's Club will yet again usher in Tupelo's holiday season with their annual Holiday Tree Festival on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Tupelo Country Club. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m., and $25 event tickets can be purchased online for attendees.
However, the evening will mean much more than twinkling lights and festive Christmas trees.
"Holiday Tree Festival … kind of started as just a few trees years ago, and it's grown over the years," said Jessica Clayton, the club's president.
Each year, Holiday Tree Festival features intricately decorated Christmas trees up for grabs during a charity auction. The trees range in size from 5 to 9 feet. The trees take on a life of their own with each one representing a different theme.
"We decorate and theme Christmas trees and put them up to be bid on," she said. "All money raised goes to the five local charities that we support.”
Those charities include Helping Hands Food Pantry, S.A.F.E., Inc., Tree of Life Free Clinic, Regional Rehab Center and Talbot House.
Last year, the club raised more than $16,000 for each charity. This year, they’ve set their sights on providing even more crucial funds to support the deserving organizations.
Besides the decked-out trees, Holiday Tree Festival will also include a silent auction and cash raffles.
"This year, we're expanding upon the excitement that developed after the pandemic,” she said. “We've changed it to a Friday night, and it will start at 7 p.m., which is a little bit later than when we normally host the event.”
There will be drinks and hors d'oeuvres available during the event, as well as a cigar bar. Style Entertainment will provide live music for the evening, and attendees can bid on a variety of items or purchase pre-filled stockings.
However, the true purpose of the festival extends far beyond its Christmas theme.
"We hope to make the most money possible for our charities,” Clayton said. “At the end of the day, that's the whole purpose of our event.”
Clayton hasn't accomplished the festive event's planning on her own, however. She credits the Tupelo Women's Club board and Holiday Tree Festival chair, Brandy White, for their dedication to planning the event.
It may be Christmas-themed, but the event takes an entire year’s worth of planning to pull off.
"This event couldn't take place without the time and dedication given by our board members," Clayton said. "Brandy White, who is our Holiday Tree Festival chair, has worked tirelessly this year alongside of the rest of our board and club members to make this event as successful as possible for our community and charities.”
