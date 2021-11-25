Members of Tupelo Young Professionals (TYP) speak with Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan during their October meeting to discuss important issues facing young people in Tupelo. Following a two-year hiatus, the group has reemerged and has hit the ground running with monthly meetings and a bevy of plans.
Members of Tupelo Young Professionals meet outside the GumTree Museum of Art in August.
TUPELO • It’s been a couple of years, but Tupelo and Lee County’s premiere young professionals organization is back.
Tupelo Young Professionals, recently made a comeback in the area and is seeking new local talent.
"It's about getting young people together in Tupelo as a collective whole," said Maddin Hutto, Director of Public Relations for CDF.
Hutto went on to say that a common misconception in the Tupelo area is that there aren't a lot of young people. TYP hopes to change that perception.
After a two-year hiatus, TYP has made a resurgence in the community earlier this year, and there's no stopping its progress. The group has hit the ground running, hosting monthly meetings since June.
CDF has taken Tupelo Young Professionals to new heights this year with events every month since June. Their mission is to shine a light on the young talent that already exists in Tupelo while simultaneously recruiting more along the way.
Their overall goal is to create a better, more vibrant community while preparing Tupelo for its next generation of leadership.
With monthly gatherings at unique, local venues, the new and improved organization strives to be modern, inclusive and diverse.
TYP recently hosted its October event that included Mayor Todd Jordan as well as a panel of four young professionals to discuss issues like affordable housing, talent recruitment, and new events geared towards their age demographic.
TYP's upcoming 2022 events will be announced soon.
For more information about events or to join TYP, contact Maddin Hutto at mhutto@cdfms.org or visit their website.