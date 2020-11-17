TUPELO • City officials this week announced that the annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade and the annual Thanksgiving Community Service will largely be cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association announced that after consulting with leaders of Reed’s department store both organizations determined that it was in the best interest of the community to forego the traditional event this year.
“The safety and health of our community is our top priority,” the press release said.
In lieu of the annual parade, Downtown Main Street officials announced that highlights of previous Christmas parades will air on WTVA. The officials also said that the community members can attend concerts by the Tupelo High School Madrigals and musicals performed by Tupelo Community Theater for alternative, safe Christmas-themed events.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, also told the Daily Journal that the city’s annual community Thanksgiving service will largely be cancelled. City leaders typically host the service at an event center, allow community speakers to share warm thoughts about the year and have a meal to attendees. However, the in-person event will be cancelled.
A virtual event will replace the in-person gathering, and Mayor Jason Shelton and the Rev. Dr. Richard Price, the chairman of the city’s outreach task force, will share pre-recorded remarks in a video that will air on the city’s social media channels.
“The video will be a positive and encouraging tone,” Price said.