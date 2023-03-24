TUPELO — Tupelo’s 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival will return on Saturday, giving Northeast Mississippi’s an opportunity to experience a bit of Japanese tradition and culture.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi has partnered once again with the consulate-general of Japan in Nashville to host the annual North Mississippi Cherry Blossom Festival at Ballard Park. This free event will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“I think it will be a good, little short festival,” Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said. “We want people to understand Japanese culture and show everyone what that is and let them be a part of that.”
The festival will officially kick off with a reception at the Parks and Recreation office on Rutherford Road, near Ballard Park, at 1 p.m. before moving over to at Ballard Park for the event proper. There will be inflatables, music, traditional Japanese fashion, sushi, origami, martial arts demonstrations, rice pounding and brush-writing calligraphy during the event.
The festival has been a tradition in Tupelo since 2016, created after Toyota built its manufacturing plant in Blue Springs and an influx of Japanese families moved into the area.
Farned said the festival was created to bridge Japanese and Southern cultures with education and fun.
The festival’s purpose is exemplified by its slogan: “One Goal, One Passion-Bridging the City’s Cultures Together.”
Though there will be some overnight rain on Friday into Saturday, Farned said there were no plans to reschedule as of Thursday.
“We feel pretty good except for the weather,” he said. “We are going to have weather Friday night. Come prepared for wet ground.”
Sponsors include Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi, Toyota Tsusho America, Trustmark, Diversity-Vuteq, Lee County, The Japan-America Society Of Mississippi, The City of Tupelo, Toyota Boshoku, Renasant Bank and Cadence Bank.
Mieko Kikuchi, the relationship manager and Japanese liaison for Renasant Bank, is a founding member of the Japan-America Society of Mississippi and a current board of directors member. She said she was extremely excited about the festival, noting that she was glad to have it back for the second year consecutive year after the pandemic forced its cancelation in both 2020 and 2021.
She said the festival’s goal is to forge friendships and allow individuals to experience Japanese culture first hand, adding that she hopes the people of Northeast Mississippi will enjoy sharing her culture as much as she enjoys learning about American culture.
“We are from different countries and cultural backgrounds, but we are still human beings,” she said. “We enjoy the differences and come together in our similarities.”
