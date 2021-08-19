djr-2021-08-01-news-main-conert-twp2
THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO - The 'Down on Main' summer concert for Saturday, August 21 has been rescheduled to a later date, DTMSA Executive Director Debbie Brangenberg announced Wednesday.

The concert will now be on Friday, October 1.

Brangenberg said the concert will still feature 80s Rock band The Molly Ringwalds and cover band Original Point of View Band.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus