Tupelo's 'Down on Main' concert set for Saturday has been rescheduled for Oct. 1

TUPELO - The 'Down on Main' summer concert for Saturday, August 21 has been rescheduled to a later date, DTMSA Executive Director Debbie Brangenberg announced Wednesday.

The concert will now be on Friday, October 1.

Brangenberg said the concert will still feature 80s Rock band The Molly Ringwalds and cover band Original Point of View Band.