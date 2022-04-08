Marchell Graham, the school nurse at Lawhon Elementary School in Tupelo, receives a gift from Kory Hunter, Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo Public Relations Chairman, to honor her for her service to the school and its children on April 7, 2022. Graham has served as the school's nurse for 17 years.
TUPELO • The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo has honored the work of a longtime school nurse.
On Thursday, April 7, the group presented a surprise gift to Marchell Graham, Lawhon Elementary School in Tupelo’s school nurse. Graham has been a school nurse for 29 years, 17 of which she’s spent at Lawhon.
When asked about what’s kept her in the profession for nearly three decades, Graham said she enjoys helping each child and family.
"I love being able to make a difference in the life of a child and their family," Graham said. "You meet somebody where they are. One shoe doesn't fit everybody.”
For Graham, the nursing profession is all about helping people.
"That's why I got into it," she said.
A native of Tupelo, Graham graduated from Tupelo High School in 1985 and then attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1989.
Since then, she has returned to her hometown to serve children in the Tupelo Public School District.
Kory Hunter serves as the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s public relations chairman. She said that this week is Junior Auxiliary Week, and Tupelo's JA wanted to go the extra mile for those that serve children in the area.
"As a local chapter (of the Junior Auxiliary), we want to focus on those that have helped us throughout the year, especially with the children," Hunter said.
In addition to Graham, Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo present gifts to 26 nurses throughout Lee County's schools.
The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo is dedicated to serving the children of Lee County. The women's organization provides assistance through scholarships, school supplies and food for those in need.