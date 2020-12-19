TUPELO • In his visionary support during his lifetime for the cause of public education and racial progress, former Gov. William Winter had an ally and friend in Tupelo businessman and civic leader Jack Reed Sr.
Though he was a native of Grenada, the bond forged between Winter and Tupelo’s Reed made the former governor, who passed away Friday night at age 97, an honorary son of sorts of the Northeast Mississippi hills.
Both men were defined in their public life by a commitment to improve the common life of their state, with a particular passion for the betterment of public education and the healing of racial wounds wrought by the oppression of white supremacy.
“Gov. Winter enjoyed life, and he really was indefatigable in his persistence to keep speaking out and keep working for things that were right for everybody,” said Jack Reed Jr., owner of Reed’s department store in Tupelo, former mayor of Tupelo and son of the elder Reed.
Reed said that Winter and his late father capture the essence of “the greatest generation” and initially became friends after returning to Mississippi after serving during World War II.
The former mayor of Tupelo said that both he and his father believed that one of the greatest things someone could do was to serve your country as a citizen after serving as a soldier.
There were differences between the men. The bulk of Winter’s career was spent in public service, culminating with a term as Mississippi’s governor. Reed remained in the private sector, with the exception of one unsuccessful effort to gain the governor’s office himself. Winter was a Democrat, and Reed a Republican.
But those who knew both men well see them as figures with a unique affinity and similar vision for the state.
“They cut were from the same cloth,” said Billy Crews, an Oxford resident who was formerly the publisher of the Daily Journal.
Both men came to prominence in their public life as racial moderates opposed to massive resistance against school integration, and both men grew beyond the moderate label to grow into bold voices for racial equality.
Winter appointed Reed to a blue ribbon education panel in the 1980s and asked the panel to make recommendations for improving the state’s education system.
The two worked together again in 2001 on the committee that recommended a statewide vote to change the flag. The vote ultimately left the 1894 flag bearing a Confederate battle emblem in place, but the two men were nonetheless vocal in their desire to see a new flag, despite strong opposition to the idea.
“They were so calm and thoughtful and mature about their efforts, despite the odds,” Crews said. “They just knew it was the right thing to do 20 years ago and so they were willing to do it despite the odds and despite some temporary consequences.”
The goal that Winter and Reed sought for two decades finally became reality this year, when the Legislature retired the 1894 flag and the state’s voters strongly backed a new design. Reed passed away in 2016 and did not live to see the change, but Winter did.
Reed Jr. recalled that the last time he spoke to the former governor was after the Mississippi Legislature successfully voted to furl the former flag.
Reed said even though the former governor was elated that he lived to see the state do away with the flag, he still believed there was more progress to be made in the state.
“He told me, ‘Jack, we’ve still got so much work left to do,’” Reed recalled.
Indeed, the last public statement Winter issued was praising state lawmakers in June for voting to change Mississippi’s divisive flag, which he said was long overdue. But he made the point himself that there was much still left undone.
“I hope this may spark further action to meet the compelling social and economic needs of our state,” Winter said. “The battle for a better Mississippi does not end with the removal of the flag and we should work in concert to make other positive changes in the interest of all of our people.”