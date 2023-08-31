djr-2023-09-01-news-salvatio-army-twp1

This photograph shows the Salvation Army in Tupelo on Aug. 31, 2023.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Tupelo Salvation Army officials plan to introduce a slew of changes in the upcoming months to increase safety for volunteers, employees and residents.

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

