TUPELO — Tupelo Salvation Army officials plan to introduce a slew of changes in the upcoming months to increase safety for volunteers, employees and residents.
Captain LeAnna Marion held a town hall meeting in the Salvation Army facilities, located at 527 Carnation Street, to introduce changes she hopes to make over the next two months. They include setting up a more robust check-in system, checking bags for guns and drugs and implementing a new system for staying at the lodge.
“When my husband and I got here, we heard about safety issues and saw some safety concerns for ourselves for the property,” she said. “Some of those changes have happened to help make the property safer.”
The first set of changes will begin on Sept. 15, when the facility will start requiring check-ins to stay in the dayroom between meals. That will require an ID workers can use to ensure the person wanting to stay at the facility isn’t a registered sex offender.
During those check-ins, workers will also search the person’s bags for weapons, alcohol and drugs. Check-ins also include a breathalyzer test. If the person is above the legal limit, they won’t be allowed to enter the building.
Marion noted that every time an individual leaves and returns to the lodge, they will have to take the breathalyzer again. The nightly check-in to stay in the facility will be at 8 p.m. each night. In most cases, if an individual misses check-in, they won’t be permitted to stay.
When asked, Marion said there had not been any gun incidents at the facility and that the checks were more proactive than reactive. She noted that if workers find a gun or drugs, they will immediately turn them over to the Tupelo Police Department.
“We are not letting in any weapons of any kind into the lodge, and we are not holding any weapons for anybody,” she said. “We are just not going to do that.”
Marion said those who need help obtaining an ID can speak with Becca Walton, curate at All Saints Episcopal Church, who will assist in the process.
Starting mid-September, the Salvation Army will begin stopping people from sleeping outside the building.
On Oct. 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year, the Salvation Army will completely overhaul its rules for staying at the shelter. Marion said the first 14 days at the shelter will be free. After the first 14 days, residents will have to pay $10 a night for individual or family units for up to 59 nights. After two months, it goes up to $15 a night for another two months for a total of 120 days.
After 120 days, a person will be barred from staying in the shelter for 90 days, at which point they can reapply.
“The hope is that you will be able to, in that four-month period, find independent housing,” Marion said.
There are already a few changes the new captains started as of Wednesday. The facility is also enforcing a state rule that bans smoking within 20 feet of a building door or windows. Marion also said they will not allow sexual contact in the building or its property. She said the only acceptable forms of public displays of affection are handholding and short “pecks” on the cheek or lips. She said she has had complaints about people performing sexual acts in the area.
Marion also said those who are obviously under the influence of narcotics or alcohol to the point of impairment won’t be allowed to stay on the property. There are exceptions for medication with medical treatment.
Tupelo Outreach Coordinator Marcus Gary said he believed the changes were positive and the right direction for the organization to take.
“Offering resources, while holding people accountable, moves people towards their goals in a timely manner,” he said. “Case workers are now in place to follow up with clients. I’m ready to work with (the Salvation Army) and assist however I can.”
Another change the organization hopes to make in the upcoming year is moving the day room from the gym to the side room in the building, adding televisions, computers and printers to the room.
The gym will still be used for meals, but Marion said opening it up will give access to the basketball court and make space for programs involving the public.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.