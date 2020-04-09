TUPELO • Now that a temporary city measure has been accepted by the state’s alcohol regulation agency, city restaurants with an on site liquor permit can now officially sell go-cups of mixed drinks to patrons.
The Alcohol Beverage Control on Thursday approved a temporary ordinance that Tupelo leaders passed this week that expanded the city’s leisure and recreation district to the entire city. This means that all city restaurants can temporarily choose to sell beer and mixed drinks in go-cups by curbside means.
“People need to really be fully aware that there’s most likely going to be increased police protection and police patrols in the coming days and weeks,” Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton previously told the Daily Journal. “I don’t want anybody to have the misconception that this is a time to party. It’s just not that. This is a revenue measure because restaurants are on the brink of closing.”
The Tupelo City Council passed the short-term measure at its latest meeting by a 4-3 vote. Even though a majority of the Council supported the measure, it drew criticism from some members of the local body.
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan and Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings both said they thought this temporary ordinance would lead to an increase in drunken driving, and Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said there were too many questions left unanswered about some of the specific details.
Even though he did not initially vote to approve the ordinance, Palmer said he does plan to fully support the wish of the Council and hopes the idea “works well” for local restaurants.
Other Council members, including Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, said they were willing to pass the ordinance to help out local restaurants any way they could.
A leisure and recreation district is a geographic area in a city or county where restaurants and bars can serve mixed drinks to patrons and allow them to leave the premises with an open container of alcohol.
To purchase a to-go mixed drink, a patron 21 or older must also purchase at least $10 worth of food. The drink must have a lid on it and not be larger than 20 ounces. Once someone has purchased an alcoholic beverage, they cannot consume it until while they are driving back to their residence. People will be able to purchase the drinks from 10 a.m. on Monday through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
“This ordinance does not allow driving with an open container. It is illegal to have an open container inside of a car anywhere within the City of Tupelo,” reads a City Hall press release about the temporary ordinance.
The temporary ordinance will be in force for at least 90 days, until the governor's shelter-in-place order no longer exists or until the Tupelo City Council meets to amend the ordinance.