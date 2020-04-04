TUPELO - The winners of a virtual Tupelo Bud and Burgers cooking competition were announced on Friday.
The event was hosted by the downtown Tupelo Main Street Association (DTMSA) and Mitchell Distribution. It was originally scheduled for Friday, April 3, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, event organizers decided to host the event for the community as a placeholder for the physical event, which will be postponed to a later date this year. Contestants were asked to post pictures of their burgers on social media.
WINNING CATEGORIES:
1. People’s Choice (Most Likes and Shares) – Tupelo Sports Council
2. Best of Show (Most Team Spirit/Costume Get Up) – Team Kiste Korn-Teeners
3. Most Instagrammable – Team Shawshank
4. I’m Not Going to the Store – I Blew The Budget on Toilet Paper (Most Unusual Burger) – Brett Kristi Pearce: “Everything but the Pandemic Sink” Burger
"On behalf of both the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association and Mitchell Distributing (presenting sponsor), we would like to say thank you to the 20 plus teams, who participated in this new adventure," DTMSA said in a Friday release.
DTMSA said they will be in touch with the winners for pickup via Facebook messenger, once the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.