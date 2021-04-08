TUPELO • Multiple candidates running for the Tupelo City Council - three of whom have since been defeated - failed to properly submit forms detailing who has donated their campaign on how they’ve spent their campaign dollars, violating the state’s campaign finance laws.
State law requires all municipal candidates running in a contested primary election to submit campaign finance forms to the municipal clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on March 30.
In the city’s Ward 3 Republican primary, only the incumbent candidate running for re-election, Travis Beard, turned in his campaign finance report on time.
His Republican opponent, Bradley Gillespie, has not filed any forms, including the required statement of economic interest, despite having several campaign signs displayed in town.
Beard defeated Gillespie on Tuesday night by capturing 72% of the vote.
Gillespie told the Daily Journal that since he did not receive any campaign donations, he was unsure if he was required to submit a statement of economic interest. Even if candidates receive no donations, they are required to list how much of their own money they spend on campaign materials.
In the Democratic primary for that ward’s race, none of the candidates submitted campaign finance documents. After initially qualifying, Maddie Ludt, one of the Democratic candidates, announced last month she did wish to seek office. However, because the ballots for the race had already been printed, she could not legally withdraw from the race.
Because Ludt’s name appeared on the ballot alongside an opponent, she was legally required to file a campaign finance form, but it’s unclear if she actually raised any funds for or spent any money on her campaign.
Her primary opponent, Kenneth Wayne, also did not file a report. Wayne told the Daily Journal it was a mistake that he did not file his campaign finance report in time, and that he would submit his report the next day.
Wayne won the Democratic primary with 77% of the vote and will compete against Beard in the general election on June 8.
In the city’s Ward 7 race, the incumbent candidate running for re-election, Willie Jennings, is also the only person to have properly submitted campaign finance reports on time. Neither of his Democratic opponents — Rosezlia “Rosie” Jones and Jerry Coleman — filed any documents with the municipal clerk's office.
Coleman said he realized the deadline to submit that form had passed and he would submit his form to the city clerk “as soon as possible.”
Jones said she had not filed a report because she had not accepted any donations from anyone and has self-funded her campaign. She also said her campaign strategy mainly involves knocking on doors and meeting with voters one-on-one, so she has spent very little money on campaign expenses.
Jones and Jennings advanced to a runoff election, defeating Coleman.
When candidates qualify to run, they are handed an election packet that has key deadlines and election information listed to assist them with items they’re required to submit to the clerk’s office.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk, said that the packet issued to candidates explained the deadlines to submit campaign finance reports.
Several candidates who weren't involved in a contested primary election also failed to submit campaign finance forms, but doing so isn't required, according to the state agency that oversees elections.
Kendra James, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office, told the Daily Journal in a statement that candidates who are unopposed in the primary election are not required to file a pre-election campaign finance report.
Candidates involved in a runoff election are also required to submit campaign finance reports to the Tupelo Municipal Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on April 20th, and candidates competing in the general election are required to file a report by 5 p.m. on June 1.