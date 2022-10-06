TUPELO • Toyota Mississippi President David Fernandes and North Mississippi Health Services physician Vernon Rayford have been named among Mississippi's Most Influential African Americans in 2022.
The two represent Northeast Mississippi in the list compiled by "Our Mississippi" magazine publisher Wesley Wells after a two-year hiatus.
Wells said the individuals were selected by an independent panel of state-wide business and community leaders from nominations received from the public.
“What an awesome group of people,” Wells said. "I’d like to thank the committee for doing an outstanding job. I know they had to make some tough decisions narrowing the list down to 12, especially with having to select people from different categories."
Joining Fernandes and Rayford are:
• Robert L. Gibbs – senior partner with Gibbs Travis PLLC in Jackson
• Thomas Hudson – President of Jackson State University
• Willie Jones – President and CEO of Dependable Source Corp. in Jackson
• Billy Knight – Mayor of Moss Point
• Tim Lampkin – CEO of Higher Purpose Co., in Clarksdale
• Dr. Felicia M. Nave – President of Alcorn State University
• Nashlie Sephus – Tech Entrepreneur and CEO of Bean Path in Jackson
• Dr. Justin Turner – Chief Medical Officer for the Mississippi State Department of Health
• Dr. Carmen Walters – President of Tougaloo College
• Charles D. Watson – Senior vice president of network operations of C Spire in Ridgeland
Wells said dozens of individuals were nominated in different categories that included business, education, politics, religion, media and servant leadership. The group will be honored at the 2023 Our Mississippi Honors Gala on March 25, 2023, at the Cadence Bank Conference Center in Tupelo.
The event was previously held in Jackson, starting in 2018 and continuing in 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
“It’s great to have this event back,” Wells said. “We had sell-out crowds both years in Jackson, but thought it would be easier on everyone is we just combined it with the state’s largest celebration of diversity, equity and inclusion, and just have one big event.”
