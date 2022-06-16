TUPELO - Two community organizations collaborated for a discussion around building a common vision for Tupelo.
The Committee for King (CFK) joined the Tupelo/Lee County chapter of Mission Mississippi for its monthly meeting. Early Thursday morning, a group of approximately 20 community members filled the walls of First United Methodist Church’s Wesley Hall.
Participants gathered in three small groups to answer questions such as the common vision for the community without barriers, removing hindrances, and what actions they will take to make the vision happen. State Mission Mississippi president Neddie Winters facilitated.
“It takes time, it takes energy, and it takes prayer to really get into this conversation. It takes time to prepare for the conversion,” Winters said. “Really engaging, wanting to have the conversation, takes work on your part.”
Mission Mississippi's vision this year deep dive into racial divides and deeper relationships. One focus is the clarion call of Christianity, the idea that rather than debunking racial reconciliation, believers are already reconciled through Jesus.
“Live out the reconciliation that you already have,” Winters said.
The mission was to show that each community member can be part of the reconciliation effort. The event helped with how to be able to create and think of ways to make it possible, said Ed Holliday, co-chair of the Mission Mississippi Tupelo/Lee County Chapter.
“(We want to) give hope to the community that we are working together for a better community for all of us, that we can love each other more and follow the example of Christ,” Holliday said.
Thursday’s conversion was just one of multiple CFK is organizing through a partnership with the WK Kellogg Foundation and the Foundation for the Mid South.It started with Von Gordon of the Alluvial Collective, who previously facilitated a MLK Weekend panel for CFK. The partnership is one of multiple initiatives across the state on truth, racial healing, and transformation.
CFK was honored for the partnership because it aligns with a years’ long effort to look at King’s legacy beyond the weekend celebration.
“Dr. King, if he were living today, this is work he would do, bring people together to listen and to learn about each other,” Brevard said. “We just want to be a positive force and we need to reach across the aisle.”
As part of the Kellogg Foundation partnership, CFK will distribute surveys and organize additional sessions. Follow up sessions will be invitation only, in partnership with the Mayor’s Task Force and the Link Centre, to discuss how they envision Tupelo Spirit in the future.
Mission Mississippi meets every third Thursday. To be part of the email list of meeting locations, call the CREATE Foundation at 662-844-8989.