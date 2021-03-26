TUPELO • Two candidates are hoping to unseat a longtime incumbent member of the Tupelo City Council in the Republican primary for the Ward 6 seat.
Janet Gaston and Sherri McClain are new to local politics, but both are hoping to oust incumbent councilman Mike Bryan, who has been in office since 2005.
Ward 6 is in West Tupelo and includes the Charleston Gardens neighborhood, the Westwind neighborhood, The Villages subdivision, the Wildwood neighborhood and the Spring Lake area. It also includes major streets such as Butler Road and Chesterville Road.
Since there are three candidates in the GOP primary, a runoff election is a possibility. If no candidate receives at least 50% plus one of the total vote in the April 6 primary election, the top two vote-earners will compete in a runoff election on April 27.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Rasheeda Iyanda during the June 8 general election.
The Daily Journal solicited input from Tupelo voters through its “Citizens Agenda,” survey asking what topics voters believe are the most pressing issues in the area.
A majority of voters who responded to the survey indicated they wished to hear thoughts from candidates on access to affordable housing and how the candidates would help lead the city through any economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily Journal asked each candidate their thoughts on both of those issues.
Mike Bryan
Bryan, 57, believes the best way Ward 6 and the city as a whole can continue to develop and grow is by attracting more jobs to the area, which will ultimately expand the quality of life for Tupelo citizens.
Bryan said the best way to create more job opportunities is to partner with local economic development groups, support small businesses and continue to have business overlay districts in areas where they’re needed.
Other ways Bryan believes the ward could be improved is by having more comprehensive plans in place to tackle drainage problems in the ward, making significant street repairs to the Holly Hill area and continuing to expand the city’s parks and recreation projects.
“Pickleball is a growing sport and it’s getting legs every day across the country,” Bryan said, adding that pickleball courts are set to be installed in certain city parks.
Bryan believes the city has made significant strides in recent years toward opening up affordable housing access. He believes the city should continue to incentivize private companies to develop affordable housing in certain areas.
“The city is doing all we can right now on affordable housing,” Bryan said.
But he believes the best way for people to find housing that fits their price range is allowing them to have access to a decent job, which is also the best way he believes the city can recover economically from the pandemic.
Bryan said the city is fortunate to have not experienced significant economic decline from the pandemic, but believes that city leaders can continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and partner with the Renasant Center for IDEAs — a small business incubator — as a way to spur economic growth after the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
Janet Gaston
Gaston 65, recently retired from a management position in BancorpSouth and is running for the council as a way to give back to the city. While campaigning, Gaston said the number one concern she’s heard from Ward 6 voters is the need for improved residential roads.
Gaston said while the city’s current system of maintaining the city’s roads through its “Streetsaver” program is probably a good way to re-pave roads, she would like to study the list to see which Ward 6 roads are on the list.
Other items Gaston believes could be improved in the city are bringing Thomas Street Park up to par with the rest of the city’s parks and making sure there are regularly scheduled clean-up routes for roadside debris.
Gaston said the best way to improve access to affordable housing is to partner with private developers to cultivate both subsidized housing and market-rate housing. She said the fact that there is a long waiting list for existing subsidized housing units proves there is a large need for more affordable housing in Tupelo.
Gaston thinks the best way the city can recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic is by partnering with other training or educational institutions to help retrain workers who lost their jobs from the virus.
“Maybe some of the people who have lost their jobs when working for a small business need to be retrained to go to a more higher-skilled or technical job,” Gaston said.
Sherri McClain
McClain, 56, is a compliance officer and legal liaison for Franklin Collection Service. She wants to improve residential infrastructure in Ward 6, address drainage problems in the area and bolster code enforcement efforts to make sure buildings are compliant with the city’s rules.
McClain also said the city should try and pay its first responders more because she believes potential Tupelo officers are going to surrounding counties that pay more for their first responders.
She said the city could also improve its policing system by funding extra training programs and hosting more events in town for citizens to interact with local law enforcement.
“There should be more scheduled interactions with the community and have people put a face to a name instead of a badge,” McClain said.
On affordable housing, she said that the city should try and work with private developers to construct more affordable housing units that are available on the free market, similar to the city’s West Jackson Street housing development.
But McClain said the city should try and have some type of agreement from the developers of the land that it would be sold at a certain price to ensure the property is affordable to buyers.
When asked about leading Ward 6 through any economic instability from the pandemic, McClain said she thinks the most immediate thing she could do is encourage her constituents to support local businesses currently in the ward.
“Just promoting those businesses and whatever accommodations we can make in the council to get those businesses in our ward,” McClain said. “We certainly need to look into that.”