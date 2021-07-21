TUPELO • Two employees in the city’s Development Services Department are leaving local government over questions about ethical concerns.
Jimmy Farnham and Donna Jarrell are no longer employed by the city of Tupelo, an official confirmed to the Daily Journal when asked on Tuesday.
Farnham was the city’s chief building inspector, and Jarrell was the city’s redevelopment coordinator, with both positions housed in Development Services.
Their departures from city employment comes as the Tupelo City Council on Monday night convened a special called meeting and immediately went into a private executive session to discuss personnel issues related to employees in the city’s Development Services department.
Although the meeting was closed to the public, the job performance of Farnham and Jarrell was discussed, according to people with knowledge of the meeting.
Jarrell’s employment with the city has been terminated, and Farnham has resigned, these same people said. Ethics concerns linked to both were cited in the meeting, but it was not immediately clear what those concerns were.
Mayor Todd Jordan’s office, through the city’s communications director, did not respond to a request for comment.
Jarrell and Farnham also could not be reached for comment.
Development Services, commonly referred to as “the third floor,” deals with issues such as zoning, building permits and code enforcement. The third floor is an area Jordan said would be a main focus throughout his term.
“I think what has been lacking is a crew manager on the third floor,” Jordan told the Daily Journal earlier this month.
One of Jordan’s first acts as mayor was to install his former campaign manager, Tanner Newman, as director of Development Services.
Despite the executive session, Jordan’s administration did not need the City Council’s permission to take action against Jarrell and Farnham. Under the city’s form of government, the mayor controls almost all personnel decisions, including hirings and terminations.
The only time the City Council votes on personnel decisions is when it votes to confirm or reject one of the mayor’s department head appointees, such as the police chief or the director of parks and recreation.