TUPELO • U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly will soon be the highest ranking military official out of all the currently sitting members in the U.S. Congress.
According to a press release from the Mississippi National Guard, the Republican from Saltillo will be promoted to the rank of major general on Saturday evening and be designated as the assistant adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard. The three-term congressman’s new promotion would make him a two-star general.
“I’m honored to receive this promotion to the rank of major general in the Mississippi National Guard,” Kelly said in a statement to the Daily Journal.
Kelly is currently a brigadier general in the Mississippi National Guard and has served in the guard for 35 years. He has been deployed to Iraq twice and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
Kelly said he wants to thank Gov. Tate Reeves and Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles, the adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard, for their confidence in him; his family for their support; and his faith in Jesus Christ.
Kelly has represented Northeast Mississippi in the House’s first congressional district since 2015, after winning in a special election. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Small Business Committee.
This November, Kelly was re-elected to the House, where he will soon be sworn in for a fourth term.
The promotion ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson.