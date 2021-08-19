In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., arrives as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi says installing massive pumps to drain water from the south Mississippi Delta would be a way to fight environmental injustice. He says the project would help low-income and minority residents whose lives are disrupted by flooding. Wicker made his statements to a Senate subcommittee Thursday, July 22, 2021.
TUPELO • U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a press release from his spokesperson.
Philip Waller, communications director for Wicker, said that the state's senior U.S. Senator tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning.
"Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified,” Waller said.
Wicker, a Republican, visited with several Tupelo officials this week, including Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan and City Hall leaders.
Don Lewis, Tupelo's chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal he, the mayor, the city engineer, the mayor's administrative assistant and the director of Development Services participated in the Tuesday meeting with Wicker and his staff.
Lewis said that all of the city officials that participated in the meeting with Wicker have been made aware of the positive test, but city leadership has not yet had an in-depth conversation among themselves to decide how to respond to Wicker's positive test.
"We haven’t really had a chance to discuss this yet," Lewis said.
Lewis said that Development Services Director Tanner Newman went and was tested Thursday morning, with results showing negative. Lewis, who was going to a Community Development Foundation meeting this afternoon, said he has not been tested and is monitoring his symptoms.
It is not yet clear if Jordan, who has not been vaccinated from the virus, is seeking out a COVID-19 test or if he is isolating himself from others until he receives a test.