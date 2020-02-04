TUPELO • Mississippi’s senior U.S. senator will vote to acquit President Donald Trump of both impeachment charges levied against him by the House of Representatives, according to remarks Wicker made on the Senate floor on Tuesday.
Wicker, a longtime Tupelo resident and Republican, said he did not believe Trump committed any crime and his actions do not rise to the level that constitutes being removed from office.
“As I consider the high bar of impeachment tomorrow, I will vote not to convict,” Wicker said. “I will do so because there’s not overwhelming evidence, because no crimes are shown, because there’s not a broad consensus among my countrymen.”
As a sitting U.S. senator, Wicker has been a juror during the past two weeks of the trial, where he has listened to Democratic House managers and members of Trump’s legal defense team present arguments before the legislative chamber and answer questions from different senators.
In his remarks Wicker also disapproved of how the House leaders handled the impeachment inquiry and criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not immediately sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, once the House voted to impeach Trump. Pelosi publicly said she wanted to withhold from sending the articles until she was promised that a fair trial would take place in the Senate.
“If this trial was so urgent, why not send the articles without delay? Some might conclude that by withholding the articles, the Speaker supposed that this case was not so urgent,” Wicker said. “Perhaps it was an effort to influence our procedural decisions.”
In December 2019, Trump became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. He is accused of abusing his presidential powers and obstructing Congress. Most of the proceedings in Congress related to the trial have been partisan.
On Friday, Wicker also voted with most of the Republican senators in a 51-49 vote to block witnesses from testifying at the trial, which largely ended the impeachment trial.
The entire Senate is predicted to vote on the impeachment charges on Wednesday, where lawmakers are largely expected to vote along party lines to acquit the president.
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.