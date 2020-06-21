On Thursday morning, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning voted to allow the university to relocate the 40,000 pound monument, which has stood in the Circle since 1906. The approved proposal was supposed to be a culmination of the university’s long history of protests and organizing by students to try and encourage university leaders to distance themselves from Confederate iconography on campus.
But what at first was a feeling of triumph quickly turned to anger and disappointment when more details of the University Cemetery’s renovation were revealed.
The approved proposal includes two artist’s renderings of what the renovated cemetery and surrounding area might look like once the relocation is complete. The monument “will be accessible by a newly-laid brick path surrounded by trees and enhanced with lighting.” Security cameras will be added in and around the cemetery to allow for continuous monitoring by the University Police Department.
Approval to relocate the monument came less than three weeks after recent UM graduate Zach Borenstein was arrested on May 30 and charged with “injuring, destroying or defacing certain cemetery property, public buildings, schools, churches or property thereof,” which is a felony. This came after the words “spiritual genocide” were spray-painted on all sides of the monument, along with red hand prints.
Within the walls of the cemetery, new headstones will be added in remembrance of those buried on the grounds, along with a stone path to an existing marker. The university said it is also working to develop an appropriate marker to commemorate the Lafayette County men who are among the Black soldiers who served in the Civil War to “acknowledge their efforts to bring secession and slavery to an end.”
The university in a statement told the Daily Journal that the images included in the plan were an artist’s renderings, and the plans have continued to evolve since the renderings were completed.
“These renderings were used as supporting documentation in the university’s submission and in conversations between Chancellor Boyce and IHL trustees to offer visuals of what the site could look like in accordance with state law, which allows a monument to be moved ‘to a more suitable location if it is determined that the location is more appropriate to displaying the monument.’”
The Mississippi Legislature passed the Mississippi Military Memorial Protection Act in 2006, which was then signed into law by former Gov. Haley Barbour. The law stipulates that a government entity cannot remove a “military memorial.” However, a memorial can be moved to a “more suitable location” if the governing body approves.
Arielle Hudson, one of six authors of the original Associated Student Body resolution to relocate the monument and the university’s first African American female Rhodes Scholar, said she was excited at first to see that the relocation was approved.
“We considered it to be a victory at that moment,” Hudson said.
After seeing the proposed renovations to the cemetery, her feelings have changed because the results are “not at all what students or faculty wanted in this whole process.”
“It seemed like we were moving forward and now we’re getting pushed right back, and I think it’s going to turn into some type of glorified shrine to the Confederacy when it should not be,” Hudson said.
Despite promises from university administration that plans would be shared with students before being submitted to IHL, Hudson said she and others didn’t even find out that the relocation request would be on the agenda until a couple of days before the vote.
“I feel betrayed because that transparency and that honesty wasn’t there despite the relationship that we have built with our administration,” Hudson said. “So that’s very disappointing to realize that the little bit of trust that we thought was there probably isn’t. I’m very hesitant about trusting them again.”
Leah Davis, a recent graduate and one of six authors of the original ASB resolution, said she wasn’t necessarily pleased with IHL’s decision to relocate the monument because it’s a decision she thinks the university should have made.
“I am pleased that the power of the student voice was respected, but they should be respecting it anyway,” Davis said. “I don’t really have any positive feelings towards the IHL. However, I think my feelings changed once I knew that in order to approve the relocation, that they wanted to see some type of Confederate shrine be established.”
Davis said that while it was known that some type of maintenance would be done at the cemetery, nothing to this extent was expected.
“That was a slap in the face, honestly,” Davis said.
Whatever the university community feels is best in regards to speaking out and holding the administration accountable, Davis said she will be a part of it.
The estimated $1.15 million relocation project is set to be paid for with private funds. That total includes $838,532 in construction costs, $100,000 in architectural and engineering fees, $45,820 in miscellaneous project costs, $18,000 in furniture and equipment costs and $147,648 in contingency funds.
The university has not provided a time frame for relocating the monument, but said it will “move as quickly as possible to get this work done.”
Dr. Anne Twitty, associate professor of history and former member of the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on History and Context, said the best time to relocate the monument was in early 2019 when the conversation began.
“The national conversation on Confederate monuments and their place in public spaces has moved very quickly … not just in the past couple of years, but in the past couple of weeks in the aftermath of all these protests against police brutality against Black people,” Twitty said.
At the time, those on campus who were working to relocate were willing to accept an enormous compromise – relocating the statue rather than outright removal.
“We’re in a different moment than the moment we were in in March 2019 when everybody asked for relocation,” Twitty said. “I’m going to be perfectly honest with you – I don’t think in June 2020 there is an appropriate way to relocate. I think the moment for relocation and a conversation about relocation has passed.”
The students who worked to make relocation a reality did so “with the expectation that they were moving this Confederate monument to an unimportant corner of campus that was not heavily trafficked, nor was it particularly well maintained,” Twitty said. “It certainly wasn’t lavishly landscaped and quite honestly, you wouldn’t even know that there were Confederate dead at that site unless you really stopped to investigate.”
Campus activists reasoned that if Mississippi law wouldn’t allow them to remove the monument, they could at least make it less of a focal point on campus. Instead, the plans revealed thus far feel like a “bait and switch.”
And while Twitty recognizes that there are people on the other side of the argument who would be angry and frustrated if the monument were to be completely removed, she finds it “so hard to believe that these monuments or the state flag or any of the Confederate symbols that this state has clung to have much time left on the clock.”
“Why we’re spending this much time and energy and effort on something that is clearly past its sell-by date just boggles my mind,” Twitty said. “It’s clearly time to move on.”
On June 12, Twitty discovered the dedication speech for the university’s Confederate monument, delivered by Charles Scott, a candidate for governor at the time, on May 10, 1906. His speech was reprinted in full in the Vicksburg Herald the next day.
Twitty found that Scott told the people gathered around the statue about defending the right of states to secede from the Union and that Confederate soldiers serviced white supremacy by breaking the law “boldly, aggressively and intentionally.”
Twitty said the speech is not unlike other dedicatory speeches at the time, including the dedication of Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina in 1913.
“Most especially what he’s saying is that the greatest accomplishment of Confederate soldiers was not their service on the battlefield, was not their service to the Confederacy – the greatest thing that Confederate soldiers ever did was defend Anglo-Saxon civilization during Reconstruction,” Twitty said.
The speech included a series of observations about how what Scott called the “civilized world,” including the Northern United States and other counties, was coming around on the race question, “by which he meant were coming to see the race question in the same way that former Confederates did, were coming to appreciate the inferiority of Black people,” Twitty said.
“I think a piece of evidence like this really makes it hard for folks who want to pretend as though there’s nothing racist about these statues to continue persuading others of those views,” Twitty said.
An initial resolution to relocate the Confederate monument at Ole Miss was drafted by six student authors and approved by the Associated Study Body on March 5, 2019.
However, ASB released a statement on Friday that said student advocacy was simply centered about moving the monument into the cemetery and that the university falsely claimed that ASB endorsed plans to “beautify the Confederate cemetery.”
“ASB was never made aware of these plans. We never would have approved. We stand by our student body and look forward to working with the University to address these issues,” the statement reads. “Relocation, not Glorification.”
The executive board of the Graduate Student Council also released a statement on Friday saying that they also never endorsed “beautification measures” for the cemetery and that they oppose efforts to “augment the new location of the monument and glorify the causes it represents.”
“We echo previous GSC leadership in our support for the removal of the Confederate monument from the Circle, but we repudiate the proposed enhancements of the relocation site, as listed in the IHL’s June 18, 2020 agenda,” the statement reads.
The initial push to relocate the monument was supported by the Graduate Student Council, Faculty Senate, Staff Council, The Ole Miss Alumni Association, The UM Foundation, Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the Interfraternity Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Panhellenic Council.