TUPELO • The first phase of work is underway on a Major Thoroughfare Project involving Jackson Street.
Current plans call for overhead utilities to be put underground on Jackson Street from Clayton Avenue to Madison Street. The next phase of the project will involve the widening of the road between those same intersections from two lanes to three, with the construction
Much of the underground utility work is already complete, said Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons.
Contractors hired by the city’s Major Thoroughfare program have used directional boring to dig underground channels and then pulled tubing those channels. The utility lines, including electrical power, will in turn be pulled through that tubing,
“Guessing 75 or 80 percent done,” Timmons said. “All the difficult boring is done.”
Timmons anticipates completion of the utility work by April. He said no disruptions to power or other utilities should occur when services switch from the aerial lines to the underground lines.
“We’ll energize the underground and do a switch over,” Timmons said.
Last June, the Tupelo City Council awarded contracts for the underground utility work to Linetech Services, of Alexandria, Louisiana. The portion of the contracted work between Clayton Avenue and Robins Street carried a bid value of about $4.1 million, while the additional block to Madison Street carried a price tag of about $1.7 million.
The gives the utility work a total price tag of about $5.8 million, which includes a contingency budget.
The total project, including underground utilities, sidewalks and paving work is expected to total near $9 million, though no bids have yet been solicited for the paving work so final totals won’t likely be known for some months.
The Major Thoroughfare Program and the City Council did recently approve the addition of a right hand turning lane on the east side of the Jackson/Gloster intersection, which will add further costs, including property acquisition.
In conjunction with revitalization efforts elsewhere on West Jackson Street, parts of that corridor already have underground utilities.
“We have underground now from Joyner St railroad crossing to Forklift at Clayton,” Timmons said. “It will be completely underground from the railroad there all the way to Madison Street.”