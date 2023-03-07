TUPELO - Friday is the last day tickets can be purchased for the United Way of Northeast Mississippi's $50K Giveaway, but there remains a significant gap to meet the nonprofit organization's fundraising goal of $2.4 million for the year.
"It's been a tough year, I'm not going to lie," said communications and marketing director Robin McKinney. "Everyone has been facing struggles economically, and that trickles down to charitable giving. Individuals aren't able to give as much and companies are short-staffed and can't raise as much money from their employees. It's just just the lay of the land this year."
That means fewer $100 ticket sales for the fifth annual event, but McKinney is hopeful that a surge in buying will help the United Way reach its goal. Currently, they've raised about $2.265 million.
In addition to the $50,000 grand prize that will be given away, other prizes have been awarded already, including a $1,000 shopping spree to Room to Room, a Gulf Coast Getaway prize package and a $1,000 cash prize.
Campaign funds will provide grants to 56 nonprofit agencies in the eight counties United Way of Northeast Mississippi serves.
Ticket sales end Friday at 10:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online unitedway50k.com, calling the United Way office at (662) 841-9133 or visiting one one these retail partners:
• Room to Room Furniture
• Brooks Grocery – Tupelo
• Byrne Zizzi CPA (Houston)
• Sheila's Flowers and Gifts (Fulton)
• Moore's Feed Mill & Store (Pontotoc)
• Versatile Boutique (Booneville)
• Bankhead Flower Shop (New Albany)
Sponsors for this year's United Way campaign include Crescent Memorial, Itawamba Community College, M & M Heating and Cooling, Nolan Brothers Motor Sales - Tupelo, Richard Schwartz & Associates Injury Lawyers, P.A., Room to Room Furniture, Bobby Brock Insurance, JAN-PRO and Smith's Nursery.
