TUPELO - United Way of Northeast Mississippi allocated nearly $1.5 million in grants to 53 nonprofit organizations Tuesday evening, kicking off another two-year grant cycle.
In March, the United Way board of directors voted to approve grants totaling $1,497,467.50, at the recommendation of a team of over 40 Community Impact volunteers.
“Thank you again to the community for helping us keep a wide array of services available to those in need throughout our community,” said United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker.
The largest allocations were the Salvation Army, receiving $123,750; the Regional Rehabilitation Center, receiving $112,500; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, receiving $100,000.
Three new partner agencies were approved to receive funding: Pontotoc County 4-H, receiving $6,500; Quality Education Foundation, receiving $12,500; and Wear It Well, receiving $17,500.
Quality Education Foundation, which provides grants for educational projects in the Amory School District, applied for funding in hopes of starting a tutoring program in West Amory, said QEF president Dee Allison.
QEF is a longtime staple in Amory. Its first iteration was as the Etta Dozier Beauchamp Loan Fund, established by and named after the former Amory High School principal. Students borrowed money to attend college, paying it back at a 4% interest rate after completion of their education. Community clubs and Amory citizens provided donations.
“We’re really glad to be able to incorporate some additional Monroe County agencies this time who had been serving in Monroe County for many, many years and funded by United Way Monroe County,” said Parker.
Parker was the 20-year director of the United Way of Greater Monroe before it merged with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi in 2020.
“Now as we’re all merged, we’re really glad to be able to come alongside those and continue to help,” Parker said.
It became QEF in 1997, led by Allison and Ruth Griffith. It became an education fund, and has since donated over $300,000 to the Amory School District for creative and innovative teacher grants/teacher projects. QEF funds 15 to 20 grants/projects per year.
With their United Way funding, QEF wants to improve the numbers of children who pass their third grade reading assessment.
“We hope to have some statistics to prove that a tutoring program helps those kids,” Allison said.
Before she retired from teaching in 1996, Allison encountered many students who reached high school unable to read. While she hopes that has changed since then, the other goal of the program is make sure children can read.
“We think if we start in the lower grades, maybe it will pass on up to high school,” Allison said.
Despite community support, continuing pandemic-related fundraising challenges caused funds to come in just over $2.43 million, about 94% of a target goal of $2.6 million. It affected the amount of money available to grant to partner organizations.
The Salvation Army experienced this firsthand, receiving approximately $20,000 less than their previous allocation, said Captain Rob Dolby, who leads the Salvation Army.
“We love the United Way and it’s a great partnership, but to continue to find ways to say yes, especially for those people that need emergency assistance and pathways out of homelessness, we’ll definitely need to find other funding sources,” Dolby said.
The United Way uses a model where community volunteers decide how to allocate funding. In a two-year cycle, organizations who receive funds from United Way will receive that same amount for the second year, provided United Way raises enough funds. It allows nonprofits to project out their operations for two years.
The core of the Salvation Army’s work is having a safe place for people to go and immediate assistance with food, shelter and support services, Dolby said. Yearly, they will provide over 20,000 nights of sleep and 40,000 meals. They also provide utility assistance, emergency food boxes, disaster aid, and spiritual and emotional care.
As of September 9, the Salvation Army has significantly increased its service by opening a day resource hub. The resource center provides a place to go during the day, support services and a place to meet with support agencies such as Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH), Lifecore, SAFE, Inc., and churches.
“That’s a definite strength of our United Way and Northeast Mississippi, with the spirit of collaboration,” Dolby said.
The Salvation Army is seeing a significant increase in family homelessness as a result of the economy causing them to struggle. Currently, there are seven children staying at the shelter, representing three families. All are experiencing homelessness as a result of being evicted.
To meet the increase, the Salvation Army has had to reopen the old shelter to make room. The Salvation Army wants to be prepared so that they never have to say no to a family, Dolby said.
“We’re thankful that we live in a generous community and I believe the United Way would help us with that,” Dolby said.
For more information about United Way of Northeast Mississippi, visit unitedwaynems.org.