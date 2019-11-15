TUPELO - The United Way of Northeast Mississippi is closing in on the 50 percent mark for its annual campaign.
Pledges and donations have hit $1.2 million toward the goal of $2.6 million said Robin McKinney, United Way communication director.
“Based on (remaining employer campaigns), the United Way is running slightly ahead of last year’s campaign,” McKinney said.
This will be the first year agencies go through a new allocation process that access the agencies' request funding based on specific projects and submit data to show their impact. Sixty agencies have qualified for the 2020 allocation cycle and are submitting grant proposals to address three focus areas: academic success, family stability and health and wellness.
“We’re really hoping that it’s going to make a positive difference,” Plasencia said.
In addition to employer-based campaigns, where employees pledge donations through the year, the United Way receives individual and corporate donations.
So far this year, the United Way has seen increasing support from schools and small businesses.
United Way had 15 small businesses that participated in the first Small businesses in Tupelo 365 campaign, which challenged them to give a $1 a day for the year to support nonprofit agencies.
“We are much more diverse in how we get to that goal,” said Mary Ann Plasencia, United Way director of community impact.
Back by demand
After great success last year, the United Way is bringing back the $50K Giveaway for its second year. Tickets will again be $100 for a chance at $50,000, and there will be 4,000 tickets up for grab.
“It was a game-changer,” raising $200,000 to put the United Way over the top of its goal, Plasencia said. “Last year, there was an urgency to make sure we adequately funded our agencies.”
Starting Monday, those who purchased $50K Giveaway tickets last year will have the opportunity to participate in the loyalty presale. In addition to getting first call for the tickets, the loyalty presale has its own reward - a $1,000 shopping spree at The Mall at Barnes Crossing, McKinney said.
Those who purchased tickets last year will receive an email, text or letter with directions on how to join the presale.
The $50K Giveaway will officially kick off Dec. 2, and people will have until 8 p.m. Jan 31 to get in the drawing. Once the public sale begins, the tickets will be available at unitedway50k.com, by calling (662) 841-9133 and from retail partners in Lee, Itawamba, Pontotoc and Union counties.
In addition to buying tickets for themselves, many people bought tickets on behalf of agencies or their churches.
If the prize money goes to an organization with 503 (1)(c) status, it can receive the entire $50,000, Plasencia said. For individuals, taxes will be due.
The 50K drawing will once again be held Feb 14 on air at WTVA. In addition to the $50,000 prize, ticket holders will be in the running for a Disney vacation and a $,2500 gift card for Best Buy.