TUPELO — The United Way of Northeast Mississippi has posthumously recognized the philanthropic efforts of one of area's preeminent businessmen.
On Thursday, the local United Way presented the late Hassell Franklin with its most prestigious award, the Julius G. Berry Volunteer Service Award. Franklin founded the Franklin Corporation in Houston in 1970 and served as chairman for many years. He died on Jan. 22, 2023. He was 87 years old.
The Franklin Corporation is a long-time supporter of United Way of Northeast Mississippi and has the largest employee campaign in Chickasaw County. In 2022, their employees gave a combined $62,952.22, and Franklin gave a corporate gift of $25,000, bringing their total to $86,952.22.
Hank Franklin, Hassell Franklin's son, accepted the award on his father's behalf. He said his father believed in United Way's work and would have been honored to receive the award.
"This is a beautiful tribute to my father," Hank Franklin said. "I am glad that we can continue the relationship he built with United Way."
Franklin was instrumental in helping United Way-funded programs in Houston and Chickasaw County and throughout Northeast Mississippi during his life.
The J.G. Berry Award is given to a community volunteer that has dedicated his or her life to public service in the same vein as Berry, one of the founders of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Some of the award's previous winners include Lisa Reed, Jeff King and Cindy Sparks, who also received the award posthumously.
