UNIVERSITY • Workers on Tuesday morning started the process to relocate a controversial monument to the Confederacy that has stood in the center of the University of Mississippi’s campus since 1906.
Over a year ago, campus groups, most of which were student-led, passed resolutions calling for university leaders and the state college board to move the statue to the Confederate cemetery, which is a more obscure place on the university campus.
McCarty King Construction Company and Mark Watson Engineering -- both Tupelo-based companies -- have been hired by the university to oversee the relocation of the statue.
After initially pausing the relocation process, the trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the relocation process last month.