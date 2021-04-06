TUPELO • North Mississippi Medical Clinics is now operating a vaccination site at the former HealthWorks! building in Tupelo.
The IMA Immunization Clinic is located at 219 S. Industrial Road in Tupelo. Available appointment times vary week-to-week based on availability of vaccines.
Appointments can be made by selecting the "Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccinations" tab on the North Mississippi Health Services website or by calling 1-800-843-3375.
As of April 5, at least 25% of Mississippians have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 17% are now fully vaccinated, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Mississippi has administered a total of 1,325,813 vaccine doses — with 815,673 people having received at least one dose and 541,241 being completely vaccinated.