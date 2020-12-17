TUPELO • Just like that, with one stab from a needle and not even a flinch, hope became reality.
Dr. Mindy Prewitt on Thursday morning became the first person in the city of Tupelo to receive a vaccination against COVID-19, with a long line of her colleagues at North Mississippi Health Services waiting behind her.
“This is the day we’ve been waiting for,” Prewitt said.
An infectious disease specialist, Prewitt has been on the frontlines of the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Those frontline workers are the ones now prioritized for access to the limited quantities of a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. NMHS received nearly 2,000 doses of vaccine on Tuesday and will be using those doses over the coming days to protect the most essential healthcare workers.
“It’s the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Paul Perry, a pulmonologist who has treated some of the sickest COVID-19 patients.
Mississippi this week received an initial allocation of 25,000 vaccination doses, with all of that supply allocated for hospitals. Leaders of the Mississippi State Department of Health were the first in the state to be vaccinated, in a sign of confidence in the safety of the vaccine.
It’s not exactly clear right now when more doses will arrive in the state, but there is some expectation that more could come next week, especially if a vaccine produced by Moderna wins emergency use approval from federal authorities this week and can begin shipping supplies out.
NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard said the system is confident it will have access to the doses needed for the second shot required by the Pfizer vaccine, which should be administered about three weeks after the first shot. However, Blanchard wasn’t certain when a new round of first-shots could be given.
Even with relatively limited vaccine doses on hand and a surge of new COVID-19 cases that remains ongoing, the weight of the moment was keenly felt Thursday.
“I feel like I’m part of history,” said Dr. Val Serio, medical director of the Emergency Department.
