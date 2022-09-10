NORFOLK, Va. • Petty Officer 1st Class Lyndsie Williams, a native of Vardaman, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
Williams joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Williams serves as an aviation machinist's mate.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to serve my country and travel the world,” Williams said. "I was looking for new opportunities outside my hometown. My father was in the Navy, and he greatly influenced my decision to join."
Williams attended Vardaman High School and graduated in 2008. Today, she relies upon skills and values similar to those found in her hometown to succeed in the military.
“Hard work and determination will take you as far as you are willing to go in life,” Williams said. "I believe almost everyone should experience at least four years in the military."
The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea and is capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley's commissioning 100 years ago, the nation's aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
"The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy's centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence," said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. "These ships touch every part of our Navy's mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries."
Serving in the Navy means Williams is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy consistently provides service by conducting a full range of operations around the world through land, air and sea,” Williams said.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy — forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power — deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Williams and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I'm proud of my career so far, especially advancing in rank to first class petty officer,” Williams said. "It was a complete shock and my most memorable accomplishment. Also, in 2017, I was selected as the junior sailor of the year, which meant I got a ride in the backseat of a F/A-18 Super Hornet. It's definitely something I'll never forget."
As Williams and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means that I get to serve and fight for this amazing country that so many people take for granted,” Williams said.
