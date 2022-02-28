VERONA • Even after 17 years serving on the city's board of aldermen and more than three decades serving Verona spiritually, Ward 3 Alderwoman Jessie Gilmore said she is not cutting back anytime soon.
“I am a servant, and to be recognized, I am truly grateful,” she said. “I’ve been doing this work for about 35 years. … It was what I was called to do. I like to work behind the scene, and I don’t see myself slowing down.”
Gilmore, 71, was presented with a lifetime achievement award by local advocacy organization United Brothers and Sisters on Monday morning.
Before organization president Mack Turner presented her with the award, she spoke about her time as a public servant, from her continued service as a bishop and alderwoman to her years working at the Lee County School District.
To Gilmore, serving her community comes in two forms: spiritually and politically. She is the pastor of Emmanuel Gospel of Grace Community Church and was the first female ordained as bishop within the Independents Fellowship International Ministries. She also graduated with a bachelor's of theology at Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Georgia.
"I love to serve ... whether I’m serving the community from a spiritual perspective under the umbrella of pastor or bishop or serving the community from a political perspective under the umbrella of alderwoman," she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Gilmore also took time to explain some of the initiatives she and the Verona Board of Aldermen have started, including a “camera campaign” aimed at increasing camera security on private properties to reduce crime.
Turner praised Gilmore for their friendship and her service during the honoring ceremony.
“Pastor, you are doing a great job,” Turner said.
When presenting Gilmore with the award, Turner paused and said he was unsure which title to use, noting there was “a whole list of names” he could use.
“Call me Jessie Mae Gilmore,” she responded with a chuckle.