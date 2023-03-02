TUPELO — Verona officials have given the go-ahead for a large housing development near the city limits months after a passion-filled public hearing led the board to table the matter.
The Verona Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to rezone a roughly 46-acre section of land off of Green Tea and West roads from agricultural zoning to residential zoning to create a new 75-home subdivision called Cobos Estates, formerly known as Mitchell Estates.
Developer Josh Mitchell has separated the project into two phases: The first will see construction of 25 single-family homes on 9.6 acres off of West Road; the second will see the development of 50 patio-style apartments catering to senior citizens.
Mitchell said his development shows that Verona is growing, noting that he is planning more developments and knows of others who are doing the same.
“It is time for Verona to move forward, and it is going to help bring more stuff,” he said. “Everyone should have comfortable living.”
The board’s decision to allow development of the subdivision to proceed follows a public hearing in November in which a packed house of neighbors and residents pushed back against the project, citing concerns over the project’s scope and potential damage to the area’s roads and overtaxing the city’s sewage system.
The board originally tabled the matter, waiting on further traffic and utility studies.
The development will fall under the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development housing tax credit program, which provides tax incentives to build affordable rental housing. Mitchell said the apartments will cater to individuals at a minimum age of 55 years old. Under the program, rent must be set at a maximum of 30% of the city’s median monthly income.
Shane Davis, who serves as Verona’s zoning administrator, said Mitchell completed the needed studies, which showed that the city will need to widen West Road by 4 feet, and that while the town’s sewer system can handle the development, it would be close to capacity.
The study recommended the addition of a new pumping station and more sewer lines to increase capacity in the event of further development.
Mitchell has agreed to shoulder most of the upgrade costs.
He’s also modified the scope of the project. Now classified as an urban development, changes include reducing the number of dwellings from 50 duplexes with 100 units to 50 patio apartments, flipping the design so that the single-family dwellings will be along West Road, gaining access to Raymond Avenue and making it the only entrance to the senior living apartments and securing access to Green Tee Road for emergency purposes.
“(Mitchell) had done his homework,” Davis said of the developer. “He used the past four months to seriously take an effort to address the property owners' concerns.”
Mitchell said he believed the change to planned urban development was not only a good thing for the residents but also him. He said the design plans were still fluid and he will come back before the board for further approval before development begins.
Davis noted that Mitchell will have to conduct new studies incorporating any changes made to the development.
Ward 4 Alderman Julian Riley, in whose ward Mitchell’s proposed development falls, said though he doubts the project will be exactly as presented, he believes there is a need for senior living in Verona.
Because of the property's proximity to Northeast Mississippi Medical Center, he believes it’s a good fit for the city.
“In my mind, the development of this project is a good thing,” Riley said. “We need retirees in our area that are going to bring money with them and are in need of the safety of being close to a rural hospital. … I personally would like to see more of these in Verona.”
