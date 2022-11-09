TUPELO — Around two dozen residents packed Verona City Hall on Tuesday night to oppose a development project that would add 125 dwellings to the small city.
Following an extended public hearing in which area residents aired concerns about increased traffic and stress to the city’s utilities systems, the Verona Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to table a proposed rezoning of 45 acres from agriculture to higher-density residential to make way for a 100-unit, senior-oriented duplex development.
Officials said they would address the matter again after developers complete more research into the project's impact on the neighborhood.
Developer Josh Mitchell hopes to build 50 duplexes with 100 total units, a solar panel field and 25 single-family dwellings on property he purchased off of Green Tee Road and West Street. But to get the ball rolling, he must first get approval for a zoning change. He said the project would be separated into two phases and take up about 51 acres in total.
The proposal, titled Mitchell Estates, would fall under the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development housing tax credit program, which provides tax incentives to build affordable rental housing.
Mitchell said the proposal would cater to senior citizens with an age minimum of 55 years or older. Under the program, rent must be set at a maximum of 30% of the city’s median monthly income.
Temeka Shannon, Mitchell’s business partner and former Verona Elementary School Principal, helped with the proposal.
“(Verona), sadly, kind of looks the same way as when I left in 2017,” she said. “So we are here to encourage you all to agree with us, move forward with us on progression.”
With election workers occupying the city board’s regular meeting space, neighboring property owners filled the back room and spilled out into the hallway of Verona City Hall to express what appeared to be mostly concern for the project. Jimmy Stephens, a former Verona alderman and resident of the affected area, spoke against the project. He presented the board with a petition against the project signed by over 90 residents.
Stephens called the development “too large” for the area.
“Single-family (housing) would be better than what you’ve got,” he said, noting that he believed higher-density development discouraged low-density development.
Brandy and Luke Stanford were among the Verona residents who spoke on Tuesday night. They said their primary concern was road safety. Luke Stanford said West Road was already in need of safety improvements, and adding more traffic to the area would be a detriment.
Shane Davis, who serves as Verona’s zoning administrator, said he’s spoken with Mitchell multiple times regarding the project and suggested expanding the lot sizes from quarter-acre lots to half-acre lots.
“I have my concerns about the density,” he said. “It is not in harmony with the rest of the properties.”
Community Development Foundation Planning and Property Vice President Jon Milstead attended the meeting. He provided a letter from CDF that recommended the aldermen reject the rezoning proposal.
Despite tabling the matter, Alderwoman Margaret Baker noted Verona would continue to see growth, and it was detrimental to the city to stifle it.
“Verona will grow regardless,” she said, adding that it was up to the city and board to facilitate it. “Tupelo is running out of land. We have got land … I think it is about time to build on our land, and this seems like a great project to me.”
City Attorney Gary Carnathan said, with the matter tabled, developers will need to conduct studies and provide engineering reports on what the area’s infrastructure needs to accommodate the project. With that process completed, there will be another public hearing.
