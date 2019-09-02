VERONA - Instead of sleeping in on Labor Day, more than 100 people came out Monday morning to celebrate community in Verona.
The sixth annual Labor Day parade, organized by the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge 131 in partnership with the City of Verona, brought together youth sports teams, elected officials, business owners and members of the community.
Instead of reporting to his job at General Atomics at 7 a.m., Kordell Bradley was supervising 20 members of the Lee County Bears pee wee football team.
“It’s the third year we’ve participated,” said Bradley, who founded the team nearly five years ago and serves as the organization's president.
Verona Firefighter Heath Seawright enjoyed his first Verona Labor Day parade, even though he will be on the job until 6 a.m. Tuesday. After the parade, he fielded questions from youngsters as people gathered for refreshments at the fire department.
“You get to meet a lot of people,” Seawright said.
That’s the whole point of the parade, said the parade’s grand marshal, the Rev. William Shack, who with Albert Mitchell and the members of the St. Joseph lodge, founded the parade six years ago.
“We like to do stuff to bring the community together,” said Shack, who has been a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1976.
For the first five years of the parade, the Masonic Lodge gave out school supplies as well as candy along the parade route, Mitchell said. This year, the lodge is providing financial support directly to Verona Elementary. The funds will be used to help cover field trip costs for students in need and help replace aging playground equipment.
“We want to try to be contributors,” Mitchell said.